The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $980.00 to $985.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $823.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $898.00.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $16.50 on Tuesday, reaching $959.87. 300,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,566. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The firm has a market cap of $287.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $874.51 and a 200-day moving average of $796.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $14.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.49. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $13.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.