The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $980.00 to $985.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $823.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $898.00.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $14.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.49. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $13.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman agreed to a $25 billion investment collaboration with the Qatar Investment Authority — a large strategic capital partnership that can expand GS’s balance-sheet deployment and fee opportunities, and supports confidence in deal flow and asset-gathering. QIA and Goldman Sachs agree $25bn investment collaboration
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks upgraded GS from “hold” to “strong?buy,” and GS was added to Zacks’ momentum and income top lists — analyst upgrades and rank boosts can trigger buying and raise investor sentiment. Zacks
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and features (Fool, Benzinga) highlight Goldman’s robust Q4 results and management commentary that investment banking activity should accelerate in 2026 — reinforcing expectations for continued earnings strength. 3 Things Investors Need to Know About Goldman Sachs Stock in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman research continues to influence markets — examples include bullish coverage on AI compute leaders (NVIDIA, Broadcom) and raising price targets on major blue?chips, signaling continued strength in GS’s research and institutional franchises. Goldman Sachs Sees a Tough Backdrop for IT Stocks…
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs International Co?CEO said at Davos that heightened volatility is now normal but clients are adapting; commentary is reassuring but more macro?oriented than company?specific. Goldman Sachs Int’l Co-CEO: Volatility is new normal, clients are used to it
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s affiliate (Goldman Sachs BDC) refinanced $505M of debt via a credit facility — routine financing action for the BDC; limited direct impact on GS parent but worth monitoring. Goldman Sachs BDC Refinances Debt Via Credit Facility
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman was involved in a block sale of Tata Motors shares (selling position) and is leading a takeover process for a defaulted studio property — transactions reflect active balance?sheet and restructuring work but are isolated items. Tata Motors block deal
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
