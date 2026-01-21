Williams & Novak LLC Acquires Shares of 2,194 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,356,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $231.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $504,338.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,996,492.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 298,895 shares of company stock worth $67,111,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

