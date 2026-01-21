NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.41.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $179.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average of $181.29. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $12,421,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,365,643.55. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,536,474 shares of company stock valued at $281,144,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

