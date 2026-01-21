AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,024 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.99. The company has a market cap of $378.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 524.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.11.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

