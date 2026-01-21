The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $84,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,641.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 379,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,537,000 after purchasing an additional 357,687 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 45,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $294.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.69.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total value of $2,637,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,665.08. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,918 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $269.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.43 and a one year high of $296.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.82 and a 200-day moving average of $275.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

