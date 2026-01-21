Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$61.34 and last traded at C$61.34, with a volume of 29157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGY. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ventum Financial raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.40.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGY

Calian Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.41. The company has a market cap of C$687.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Calian Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of C$203.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9475219 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.