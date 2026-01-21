Source Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SOR opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

About Source Capital

Source Capital Inc is an externally managed specialty finance company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Structured as a closed-end investment company, it focuses on investing in both debt and equity securities of businesses seeking growth capital, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives.

The company’s investment strategy encompasses senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

