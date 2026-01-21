Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 395,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,305,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 148.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3223 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

