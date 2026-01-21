Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of MongoDB as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 55.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total transaction of $10,085,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,410. This represents a 11.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,162 shares of company stock valued at $32,384,092 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.29.

View Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $384.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.38. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $444.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of -442.32 and a beta of 1.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.