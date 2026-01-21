Critical Survey: Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) vs. Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) and Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa and Flughafen Wien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 1 4 1 1 2.29 Flughafen Wien 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Flughafen Wien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa 4.45% 15.73% 3.59% Flughafen Wien 20.48% 13.45% 9.37%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $40.67 billion 0.29 $1.49 billion $1.61 6.02 Flughafen Wien $1.14 billion 3.75 $234.01 million $0.75 16.99

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Flughafen Wien”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien. Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flughafen Wien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Deutsche Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Flughafen Wien pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Deutsche Lufthansa pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flughafen Wien pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats Flughafen Wien on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings. Its Logistics segment offers airfreight container management, urgent shipments, and customs clearance services; and e-commerce solutions. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civil commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers, aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, government, armed forces, and airlines. The company also offers corporate payment and billing services; vocational and professional training for cockpit and cabin crew; and IT solutions. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 721 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

