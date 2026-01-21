Critical Review: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) versus Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) and Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and Remedent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and Company $21.84 billion 2.65 $1.68 billion $5.83 34.87 Remedent $990,000.00 N/A -$270,000.00 ($0.01) -0.06

Profitability

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Remedent. Remedent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and Remedent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.68% 16.42% 7.58% Remedent N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remedent has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Becton, Dickinson and Company and Remedent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 9 4 0 2.31 Remedent 0 0 0 0 0.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus target price of $207.64, indicating a potential upside of 2.13%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than Remedent.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Remedent on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About Remedent

Remedent, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company also offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping. In addition, it provides GlamSmile veneers, which are ultra-thin claddings attached to the front of the patient’s teeth. Further, the company offers SmileMe Mirror, an integrated marketing concept for the dental practice that enables dentists to offer smile consultation in approximately 10 minutes; SmileSketch, a simulation software to make a sketch of what the patient could look like; and various Treatment Pages to explain the benefits of certain treatments, as well as Condor, an intra-oral 3D scanner. Additionally, it provides dental implant solutions and treatment concepts. The company sells its products through internal sales force and third party distributors. Remedent, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

