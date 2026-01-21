SG Americas Securities LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

PODD opened at $284.25 on Wednesday. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.80 and a 200 day moving average of $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.