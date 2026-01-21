SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,798,232 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798,232 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $79,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.02.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 2.88. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

