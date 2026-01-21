New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 63,800 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 188.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 98.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

NYSE KW opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

KW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Kennedy-Wilson



Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

