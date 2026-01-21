MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $407.00 and last traded at $404.99, with a volume of 667766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.00.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

