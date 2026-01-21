Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $45.9070, with a volume of 264455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 986,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 15.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 581,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,333 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104,792 shares during the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

