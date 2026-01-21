Analysts Set Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG) Price Target at $48.40

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

AAPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $51.00 price target on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday, November 24th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPG opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small?molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl?2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

