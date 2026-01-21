Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $37.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.10.

STOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $35.00 price objective on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 13,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $433,386.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,231.48. This represents a 21.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Adrian R. Krainer sold 40,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,934.56. Following the sale, the director owned 364,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,827,357.08. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,705 shares of company stock worth $3,070,910. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,227,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 327,451 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 439,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $38.69.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.