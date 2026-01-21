Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cimpress

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research note issued on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $863.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.42 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cimpress from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $81.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,437,000 after purchasing an additional 619,360 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 66.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,258,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,307,000 after buying an additional 503,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 89.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 139,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 1,215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 117,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,183,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $251,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,830.36. This represents a 12.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,560,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,327.32. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

