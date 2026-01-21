Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for Eaton Earnings

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 14.74%.Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $399.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.74.

NYSE:ETN opened at $337.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.45 and its 200-day moving average is $355.82. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Eaton by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 500 shares of company stock worth $174,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

