Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Telenor ASA Stock Up 2.7%

Telenor ASA stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA is a Norway-based multinational telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital services to consumers and businesses. Its core offerings include mobile voice and data services, fixed broadband, television distribution, and related value-added digital services. The company also provides enterprise solutions such as business connectivity, cloud and hosting services, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and wholesale telecommunications services.

In its consumer-facing business, Telenor operates mobile networks, broadband access and content services, and increasingly bundles digital and financial services to enhance customer engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.