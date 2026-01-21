BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BioAge Labs from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

BioAge Labs Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of BIOA stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. BioAge Labs has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other BioAge Labs news, insider Paul D. Rubin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of BioAge Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $4,223,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 976,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,702,315.88. The trade was a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,004 shares of company stock worth $5,673,859. Company insiders own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAge Labs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioAge Labs by 85.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

