Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $155.71.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

See Also

