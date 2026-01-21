Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KRNY Q2 Earnings

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kearny Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. O’connell anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 8.57%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRNY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

KRNY opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $510.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kearny Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial, Inc was the bank holding company for Kearny Bank, a New Jersey–based community bank offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary, the company provided deposit products, lending facilities and electronic banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and middle-market corporations.

The company’s core products included checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment financing, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans.

