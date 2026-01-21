Q1 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Raised by Zacks Research

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of XEL opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.46. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $83.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,851,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,872,000 after buying an additional 2,589,406 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,835,000 after buying an additional 2,145,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,725,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,896,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,296 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,066 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.51%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

