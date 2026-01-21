YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CHPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CHPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 41,232 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 33,415 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of CHPY opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $60.85.
About YieldMax Semiconductor Portfolio Option Income ETF
