Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

HWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.53.

NYSE HWM opened at $220.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $226.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 664,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,964,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,206,000 after purchasing an additional 278,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,221,000 after purchasing an additional 719,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

