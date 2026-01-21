The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Short Interest Update

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,882,573 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 2,339,206 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,155,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,155,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Children’s Place Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $339.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.29 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Immersion Corp purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $2,530,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 897.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 277,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is a leading specialty retailer of children’s apparel, footwear and accessories, operating an omnichannel platform that serves families across North America. Headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, the company combines an extensive network of brick-and-mortar stores with a full-service e-commerce site to deliver a wide range of private-label products for newborns, toddlers and kids up to pre-teen. By focusing on value-priced, fashion-forward merchandise, The Children’s Place has built a recognizable brand in the youth apparel market.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses core categories such as tops, bottoms, sleepwear and outerwear, along with footwear and seasonal accessories.

