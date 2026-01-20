BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading Up 9.2% – Here’s Why

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.2550. 107,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 93,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUFU shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of BitFuFu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on BitFuFu from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BitFuFu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $529.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. BitFuFu had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that BitFuFu Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUFU. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BitFuFu during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BitFuFu in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BitFuFu in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in BitFuFu in the second quarter worth about $142,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Further Reading

