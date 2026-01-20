Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 580088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

Kootenay Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$223.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 39.98, a quick ratio of 47.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

