NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.50 and last traded at GBX 48.50, with a volume of 4042644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.10.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68, a current ratio of 25.38 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.87. The stock has a market cap of £278.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX (2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. NextEnergy Solar Fund had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 408.61%. On average, research analysts predict that NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited will post 7.8159757 EPS for the current year.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent.

NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets. The majority of NESF’s long-term cash flows are inflation-linked via UK government subsidies.

As at 31 December 2024, the Company had an unaudited gross asset value of £1,071m.

