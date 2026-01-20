Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,136 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 12,325 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,630 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Coffee in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coffee currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.58. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coffee in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Coffee during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Coffee Holding Company, Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company’s core activities encompass the importation of green coffee beans, artisanal roasting and blending, and the packaging of coffee and tea products for wholesale customers. Through its operations, Coffee Holding Company serves a diverse client base that includes coffeehouses, restaurants, hotels, health care facilities, vending operators and retail chains.

The company’s product offering spans whole?bean and ground coffees, single?serve pods, cold brew formats and bulk tea selections, with both branded and private?label solutions.

