Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 136750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims. It also has a 20% interest in the KGHM Ajax copper-gold property located in the southwest side of Kamloops, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

