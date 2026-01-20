Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,893,293 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 4,091,608 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
CWEN traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. 1,345,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.72 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,473,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 325.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in Clearway Energy by 130.1% during the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,244,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.
Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.
