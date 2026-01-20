Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading 8.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.4270. Approximately 298,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 602,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $529.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 6,486.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 65.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK?domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company’s flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon?in?leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

