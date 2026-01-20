Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Trading 6.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.5640. 514,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,508,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 10.6%

The firm has a market cap of $746.61 million, a P/E ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. Listed on the NYSE American under the symbol WRN, the company’s primary asset is the Casino Project, located in the Yukon Territory of northern Canada. Western Copper and Gold’s activities are centered on resource definition, engineering studies, environmental assessment and community engagement to prepare the deposit for eventual production.

The Casino Project comprises multiple porphyry-style mineralized zones containing copper, gold, molybdenum and silver.

