Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112 shares.The stock last traded at $9.14 and had previously closed at $9.04.

Worley Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Worley

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

