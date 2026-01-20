ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $6.54. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $7.1390, with a volume of 63,248,652 shares trading hands.

ImmunityBio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 21.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

