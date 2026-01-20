ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $6.54. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $7.1390, with a volume of 63,248,652 shares trading hands.
ImmunityBio News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA regulatory clarity for ANKTIVA in bladder cancer — ImmunityBio reported a Type B End-of-Phase meeting with the FDA that outlined a potential resubmission path for its sBLA for ANKTIVA® + BCG in BCG?unresponsive papillary NMIBC. Investors interpret the FDA feedback as a cleared path toward approval if remaining requirements are met, which directly increases the commercial potential of ANKTIVA. ImmunityBio Advances Regulatory Discussions with FDA
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlights FDA view — Multiple news outlets report that the FDA’s comments have cleared a regulatory path for ANKTIVA, a near-term catalyst that traders are rewarding. This coverage is fueling the intraday rally. ImmunityBio extends gains after FDA views on Anktiva label expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory headlines summarized as “path cleared” — Blockonomi also frames the FDA interaction as clearing the path for a bladder cancer treatment, which reinforces investor optimism around approval timing and commercial upside. ImmunityBio (IBRX) Stock Jumps 20% as FDA Clears Path for Bladder Cancer Treatment
- Positive Sentiment: New clinical data lift confidence — Updated data showing durable complete responses from the off?the?shelf CD19 t?haNK program in Waldenström’s lymphoma (no chemo/lymphodepletion) support ImmunityBio’s broader cell?therapy pipeline and potential near?term value creation. ImmunityBio Shares Surge on Updated Durable Lymphoma Study Results
- Positive Sentiment: Durable remissions for off?the?shelf CAR?NK — Additional reports on durable remissions from the CAR?NK program add to the clinical momentum and help justify higher valuations for the cell?therapy franchises. ImmunityBio flags durable remissions for off-the-shelf CAR-NK
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24 price target, signaling bullish institutional sentiment and giving investors a high upside benchmark versus current levels. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Bull case attention — Long-form bullish writeups and investor theses (InsiderMonkey/biotech blogs) are amplifying retail interest and trading volume, supporting price moves. ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX): A Bull Case Theory
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector caution piece — A Benzinga roundup lists healthcare stocks to consider selling for momentum traders; inclusion or attention in such lists can increase short?term volatility but doesn’t negate the company?specific regulatory/clinical positives. Top 3 Health Care Stocks You May Want To Dump In January
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IBRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
ImmunityBio Stock Up 21.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.
Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunityBio
- A 7X Metals Surge Is Underway – Here’s Who’s Positioned
- (NASDAQ: HCTI) Is Moving Fast as Healthcare AI Spending Explodes
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.