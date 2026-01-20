Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Down 24.7% in December

Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,451 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 21,836 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,888 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,888 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sprott Critical Materials ETF by 560.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Get Sprott Critical Materials ETF alerts:

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:SETM opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. Sprott Critical Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $366.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.4527 dividend. This represents a yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. SETM was launched on Feb 1, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Critical Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Critical Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.