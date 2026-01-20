CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Down 14.2% – Should You Sell?

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 9.10. 2,932,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,964,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 price objective on shares of CleanTech Lithium in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 20.

Get CleanTech Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium Trading Down 10.4%

About CleanTech Lithium

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.04.

(Get Free Report)

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of ‘green’ lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.