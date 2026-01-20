Klaytn (KLAY) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $201.38 million and approximately $2.78 thousand worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,144.57 or 0.99968264 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,695.84 or 0.99733289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn (KLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Klaytn has a current supply of 5,855,887,677.161146 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Klaytn is 0.05262708 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $2,316.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.klaytn.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.