Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,953,883 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 7,160,668 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,836,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,836,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 48.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,916,000 after buying an additional 1,910,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12,337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,795,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 46.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,613,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,879,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 509,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

