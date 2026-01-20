Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Playtika from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Loop Capital set a $3.75 price objective on Playtika in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

PLTK stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 114.44% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $674.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. Playtika’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Amundi increased its stake in Playtika by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Playtika by 12.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 102,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Playtika by 534.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,333 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

