Analysts Set Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) PT at $11.58

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.5833.

SPIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd.

In other news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 117,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $984,782.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,476,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,777.60. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Spire Global by 50.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 71.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPIR opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.44. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

