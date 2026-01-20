CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

CMBT has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities raised CMB.TECH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get CMB.TECH alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMBT

CMB.TECH Stock Performance

NYSE:CMBT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of -0.08. CMB.TECH has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.37 million. CMB.TECH had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

CMB.TECH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. CMB.TECH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMB.TECH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMB.TECH during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CMB.TECH in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CMB.TECH by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMB.TECH during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

CMB.TECH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMB.TECH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMB.TECH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.