Izea Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

Izea Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 111,775 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 91,988 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company's shares are sold short.

IZEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Izea Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Izea Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Izea Worldwide has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Izea Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Izea Worldwide during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Izea Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IZEA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,109. Izea Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Izea Worldwide had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Analysts expect that Izea Worldwide will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc is a technology-driven marketing services company that operates a global digital marketplace connecting brands, agencies and media companies with content creators and influencers. The company’s platform enables clients to plan, execute and measure content marketing and social media campaigns across blogs, social networks, video channels and other digital outlets. Through both self-service tools and managed service engagements, IZEA provides end-to-end solutions for influencer marketing, sponsored content creation and content distribution.

Key offerings include campaign management software, content licensing and rights management, influencer discovery and analytics, and performance reporting.

