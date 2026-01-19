Izea Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

Izea Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 111,775 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 91,988 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IZEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Izea Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Izea Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Izea Worldwide has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IZEA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Izea Worldwide
Izea Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of IZEA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,109. Izea Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.88.
Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Izea Worldwide had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Analysts expect that Izea Worldwide will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
About Izea Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc is a technology-driven marketing services company that operates a global digital marketplace connecting brands, agencies and media companies with content creators and influencers. The company’s platform enables clients to plan, execute and measure content marketing and social media campaigns across blogs, social networks, video channels and other digital outlets. Through both self-service tools and managed service engagements, IZEA provides end-to-end solutions for influencer marketing, sponsored content creation and content distribution.
Key offerings include campaign management software, content licensing and rights management, influencer discovery and analytics, and performance reporting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Izea Worldwide
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Izea Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izea Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.