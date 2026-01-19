Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Rises By 21.7%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 674,776 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 554,429 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
LPL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 976,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,345. LG Display has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.
LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.
