Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Rises By 21.7%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 674,776 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 554,429 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LG Display Stock Performance

LPL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 976,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,345. LG Display has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LG Display by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in LG Display in the second quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 198.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

