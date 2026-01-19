Short Interest in Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:MAPP) Rises By 29.8%

Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:MAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 496 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 382 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.63.
Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.