Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ) Short Interest Update

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,627 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 47,451 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF alerts:

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUKZ traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.78. 147,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,199. The company has a market cap of $816.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $75.03.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Announces Dividend

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.578 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Range Nuclear Renaissance index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of stocks of companies from around the world that are operating within the nuclear fuel and energy industry. NUKZ was launched on Jan 23, 2024 and is issued by Range.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.