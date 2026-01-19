Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,121 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 6,562 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,256 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,256 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,997,000.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PBJ stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

